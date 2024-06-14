Missouri’s Operation Lone Star mission concludes, troops return

Share To Your Social Network

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced the conclusion of the state’s Southern Border Deployment in support of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star mission to secure the Texas-Mexico border. This mission, initiated by Executive Order 24-03 on February 20, 2024, activated up to 200 Missouri National Guard members and 22 Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers.

Governor Parson expressed gratitude to the Missouri National Guard (MONG) and Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) members for their dedication. “We express our sincere appreciation to our MONG and MSHP members who answered the call to help secure the Southern Border and stop illegal drugs and immigrants pouring into our nation,” he said. “The mission has been a resounding success, significantly reducing daily illegal-immigrant encounters near Eagle Pass and seizing millions of lethal doses of fentanyl. Missouri personnel undoubtedly helped better secure the border and make our communities safer. For now, we welcome our men and women in uniform home and congratulate them on a job well done.”

Governor Abbott praised Missouri’s support, saying, “I thank Governor Parson for standing with Texas and sending personnel to join our historic border security mission, Operation Lone Star. When Texas was standing alone to hold the line at the border, he delivered. Missouri National Guard soldiers and law enforcement officers stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Texas National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into our country; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry. As Missouri National Guard soldiers and law enforcement officers return home to the Show-Me State, know that their efforts made our communities, and our country safer.”

Operation Lone Star’s Accomplishments:

Apprehended over 513,100 illegal immigrants.

Arrested more than 43,700 criminals, with over 38,400 felony charges.

Seized over 488 million lethal doses of fentanyl.

Missouri National Guard soldiers stationed near Eagle Pass, Texas, played a critical role in reducing daily illegal-immigrant encounters from more than 4,000 to less than 300 and assisted in capturing five individuals on the terrorist watch list.

Missouri National Guard Operations:

Since March 15, approximately 50 soldiers from the 138th Infantry Regiment, 110th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, served alongside Texas Army National Guard soldiers. The MONG soldiers maintained 24-hour security surveillance operations and were involved in various activities, including detecting and turning back undocumented migrants.

Undocumented Migrant Surrenders: 2,400

Undocumented Migrant Detections & Turn Backs: 1,000

Missouri State Highway Patrol Deployment:

On March 1, 11 MSHP troopers traveled to southern Texas to assist the Texas DPS, with another contingent of 11 troopers joining on March 30. These teams provided law enforcement services in the U.S. border area until April 15.

Traffic Stops: 1,432

Undocumented Migrants: 519

Undocumented Migrant Turn-Backs: 61

Impaired Driver and Drug Arrests: 69

Other Law Enforcement Assists: 105

