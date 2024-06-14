Missouri DNR grants $2.8M for water upgrades in Princeton

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $2.8 million in financial assistance to the city of Princeton for significant upgrades to its drinking water distribution, storage, and treatment systems. The total project cost is estimated at nearly $3.6 million and is expected to be completed by October 2025.

Funding for the project includes a $1.4 million Drinking Water State Revolving Fund grant, a $1.4 million loan, and a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The funding provided by MoDNR is projected to save the system’s customers more than $1.4 million in principal and approximately $677,000 in interest over the loan’s 30-year term.

“An important part of our work is helping Missouri communities improve their aging water treatment systems,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “One way we do that is by offering financial assistance through programs like the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. Through this and other available assistance programs, we can help protect public and environmental health and improve the quality of life for Missourians.”

The Department of Natural Resources Drinking Water State Revolving Fund finances improvements to water treatment plants, distribution systems, water storage and supply facilities, and interconnection or consolidation projects. Communities that borrow from the fund benefit from the below-market interest rate and assistance a project manager provides throughout their project.

The department’s Financial Assistance Center is committed to working with communities to assist with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

