Pattonsburg man receives 15-year prison sentence for child molestation

A Pattonsburg man accused of abusing a family member has been sentenced in Daviess County Circuit Court.

Shaun Eric Murphy, 45, pleaded guilty in March and was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections for 15 years on first-degree child molestation and seven years on abuse or neglect of a child involving no sexual contact. The sentences are to run concurrently.

The alleged abuse began in February 2014.

Shaun Murphy’s wife, Natalie Murphy, 43, of Pattonsburg, has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child and two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk involving no sexual contact. A plea or trial setting is scheduled for June 18.

A probable cause statement accused Natalie Murphy of abuse allegations similar to her husband.

