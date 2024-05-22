Share To Your Social Network

Larry Wayne Croy, 76, of Happy, Texas, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

He was born in Trenton, Missouri, on September 28, 1947, to the late Luretta Fern (Hann) and Charley Perry Croy and raised in Trenton by Luretta and Carl LeBlanc.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; children, John Croy and wife Colleen, and Emily Fisher and husband Doug; stepchildren, Ginger Smith and husband Aaron, Kimberly Henderson and husband Dr. Kelly Henderson, and Laura Schneck and husband Eric; 27 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his twin brother, Garry Croy, and his wife Beverly; niece, Jill Watkins, and husband Wes; nephews, Wes Croy and wife Jennifer, and Lance Croy and his wife Tinna.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Luretta and Carl J. LeBlanc; grandparents; and his son, Michael Croy.

Larry was a proud resident of Missouri for many years. He graduated from Trenton High School and earned his bachelor’s degree from Northeast Missouri State University and his master’s degree from the University of Missouri Kansas City before moving to Texas. Larry had a passion for teaching and coaching. While in Texas, he started the paramedic program at Amarillo College. He remained close with many of his students and kept up with them throughout his life as they truly admired him. Larry met his wife, Sharon, in 2003, and they were married on November 27, 2004. He always had a love for horses. He and Sharon enjoyed life in the country where they bred quarter horses. Together, they built a life they loved and enjoyed being surrounded by their children and grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to The Larry Croy Memorial Scholarship of Trenton High School.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Related