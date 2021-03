Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday evening, March 1st, approved a request from the City of Trenton regarding an ordinance section related to apartments over downtown Trenton businesses.

Deputy City Clerk Tracy Maberry says the hearing involved adding a section to an existing ordinance stating businesses need to be on the lower level and not living quarters.

The request will go on to the Trenton City Council on March 8th for further approval.

Related