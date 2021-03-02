Individuals granted pardons and commutations by Governor Parson identified

State News March 2, 2021 KTTN News
On Friday, February 26, 2021, Governor Mike Parson granted 15 pardons and two commutations pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official clemency documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

Governor Parson has instructed his legal team to continue reviewing clemency files and working to reduce the backlog inherited by his administration. At last report, there were approximately 3,300 pending clemency applications. 

Commutations:

  • Patrick W. Flaherty (DOC #344019) commuted to parole eligibility
  • Dionysis Soubasis (DOC #515439) commuted to parole eligibility

Pardons:

  • John J. McDonough
  • Julie A. McGee-Richey
  • Ernest P. Thomas
  • Charles W. Lundy
  • Dustin S. Drollinger
  • John A. Bilgere, Jr.
  • Clinton W. Beal
  • Connie M. Cuzzort-Spain
  • Floyd J. Sumner
  • Karen L. Johnson-Phillips
  • Clarence W. Bergheger
  • Jose Barajas
  • Kenneth L. Wade, Sr.
  • Sean O. Lerma
  • Michael G. Brummett
