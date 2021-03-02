Grundy County Commission accepting applications for Public Administrator

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission on March 2nd approved an amendment to Public Administrator Jill Eaton’s resignation which is effective on March 9th.

The commission has restarted the process of appointing an interim public administrator. Applications will be accepted for the position at the county clerk’s office until the position is filled. The county commission will meet with the Republican Central Committee in the courthouse in Trenton on March 4th at 5:30 in the evening to discuss the matter. A closed session is possible.

The commission discussed appointments to the Bethel Cemetery Board and Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled. For the Bethel Cemetery Board, Larry Griffin was appointed president, Nathan Vandevender as vice president, and Donnie Vandevender as secretary/treasurer.

Tona Crawford was appointed to succeed Mary Sue McCullough on the FFDD Board. Crawford’s three-year term will end in December 2023.

