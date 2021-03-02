Absentee ballots for the April 6th election now available at the Livingston County Clerk’s office

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Absentee ballots for the April 6th Municipal Election are available in the Livingston County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse in Chillicothe.

Residents wanting to vote absentee may contact the office from 8:30 to 4:30 to inquire about the process. The last day to register to vote is March 10th for the April 6th election. The last day to request an absentee ballot be mailed is March 24th.

The Livingston County Clerk’s Office will be open for absentee voting on April 3rd from 8:30 to 12:30.

Residents may make special arrangements by calling the county clerk at 646-8000 extension 3.

