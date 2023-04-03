Trenton Park Board to discuss budget and swimming pool operations at meeting on Wednesday

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A budget and swimming pool operations are expected to be topics for this month’s meeting of the Trenton Park Board on Wednesday evening.

The agenda includes approval of the 2023-24 budget which follows the city fiscal year that begins May 1st. Listed for discussion is the purchase of a dump trailer.

Committee reports also are scheduled in addition to the monthly report from the park’s superintendent.

The swimming pool committee recently met and discussed admission and party rates as well as staffing for the Trenton Family Aquatics Center. Other park board committees deal with grounds and facilities.

The meeting of the Trenton Park Board is open to the public and is Wednesday, April 5 starting at 5:15 pm at Trenton City Hall.

