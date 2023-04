Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Chillicothe’s Fire Department and others responded to a Sunday afternoon brush fire in Utica.

Firefighters used a brush truck to access a two to three-acre fire at 211 Brick Road. Approximately 250 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire.

Also responding were firefighters from Utica and Mooresville.

Chillicothe firefighters were at the scene for one hour on Sunday. The owner was listed as Green Township.

