Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Trenton Municipal Utilities has announced a planned water outage and boil advisory starting July 7, 2022.

The outage will be caused due to work to remove a valve to abandon an old water main. Customers affected will be those on Princeton Road from East 17th Street to East 22nd Street and Oak Street from East 16th Street to East 17th Street.

Water is expected to be off for two hours beginning July 7th at 8 am. A boil advisory will then be in effect until July 8th at 2 pm.