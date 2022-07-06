Audio: Bright Futures Chillicothe chosen by Black Silo Foundation to receive funding from Mid-America Music Festival

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Bright Futures Chillicothe is one of the charities chosen by the Black Silo Foundation to receive proceeds from the Mid-America Music Festival in Trenton on August 5th and 6th.

Chillicothe Elementary School Counselor Adrienne Allen is the District Liaison for Bright Futures Chillicothe. She says the group started about three years ago after workers from the Livingston County Health Center came to Trenton for meetings and heard about Bright Futures Trenton. Research was done, and Dan Wiebers came to the Chillicothe R-2 School District as the superintendent.

Allen says the goal of Bright Futures Chillicothe is to bridge the gap between the school district and the resources available in the community.

Updates and immediate needs are posted on the Bright Futures Chillicothe Facebook page.

Allen reports Bright Futures Chillicothe has also collected clothing for children put in the district for foster care. Cares Closets have also been started at the middle and high schools to provide hygiene items for students.

Allen notes there is a lot of need.

Teachers, school counselors, parents, and neighbors have reached out to Bright Futures Chillicothe for assistance.

Allen wants to get volunteer programs back into the school district after a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group is a nonprofit and is run by donations. It does not receive funds from the Chillicothe School District.

Allen explains Andrea McKown with the Mid-America Music Festival had been looking for a charity in the Chillicothe area to help with the Black Silo Foundation because organizers have found that more people from Chillicothe are getting involved.

Bright Futures Chillicothe volunteers will be at the Mid-America Music Festival on August 5th and 6th at the water and soft drink tent. A certain percentage of the proceeds from the tent will go to charities. The other charities are Camp Rainbow, the Green Hills Animal Shelter, and Main Street Trenton.

Monetary donations can be made to Bright Futures Chillicothe at the Chillicothe School District Superintendent’s Office.

Other information can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.