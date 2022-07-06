Patrol arrests man in DeKalb County, accuses him of child endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An arrest was made Tuesday morning in DeKalb County which saw a man from Tennessee taken to jail.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 30-year-old Willie Lee Clark of Knoxville, Tennessee has been accused of felony possession of a controlled substance; first-degree endangering the welfare of a child; as well as unlawful use and possession of a weapon. Clark also was accused of having no valid driver’s license and speeding.

Clark was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. Bond was set at $25,000 cash.