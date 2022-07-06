Trenton woman charged with violating a protection order

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Trenton woman has been charged with a misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult after an alleged incident on July 4th.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the Trenton Police arrested 35-year-old Ashley Nichole Wilson on July 4th, and she was charged on July 5th.

Her bond was set at $5,000 cash only with conditions of being supervised, SCRAM, and having no contact with the alleged victim through any medium. She is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on July 12th.

Court documents say Officer Zachary Underwood told Wilson that if police had to come back to a residence, she would be in violation of the adult abuse law, and she would be arrested. The police received another call regarding Wilson causing a disturbance about two hours later. The court information indicates Wilson was in violation because law enforcement officers were called to the same address within a 12-hour period on a domestic disturbance.