The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Trenton man turned himself in on Tuesday on failure to appear in court on two felony charges.

Sixty-three-year-old Stanley Patterson was charged with driving while intoxicated—persistent offender and driving while revoked or suspended. His bond is $5,000, with 10% cash approved, and he is scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court November 14th.

