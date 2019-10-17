88-year-old man injured in crash near Eagleville

The Highway Patrol reports a Saint Joseph man sustained moderate injuries when he lost control of the car he drove on a gravel road eight miles northeast of Eagleville on Wednesday morning, and the car overturned.

Emergency medical services transported 88-year-old Robert Maxwell to the Decatur County Hospital.

The car traveled east on 324th Street before it began skidding, crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, returned to the road, overturned, and came to rest on its top in the road, totaled.

Maxwell wore a seat belt, with assistance provided by the Lamoni, Iowa Police Department and Decatur County EMS.

