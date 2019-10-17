Community of Laredo receives loan and grant for nearly $534,000

The City of Laredo will receive funding from the United States Department of Agriculture to assist with making improvements to the city’s wastewater system.

The city will receive a loan for $187,000 and a grant for $346,310. The USDA notes Laredo’s wastewater system was constructed in the 1980s and needs upgrades to meet ammonia standards. The improvements will alleviate a health and safety matter for the city’s residents.

USDA Rural Development Missouri State Director Jeff Case announced the funding as part of more than 21 million dollars the USDA is investing to improve vital water and wastewater infrastructure in Missouri to benefit more than 26,000 rural Missourians.

The USDA will provide funding through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program.

The announcement came as part of a larger announcement in which USDA Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Donald “DJ” LaVoy announced the USDA is investing 201 million dollars to improve rural water infrastructure in 31 states.

