NCMC Trio Program receives grant to celebrate first-generation tudents

The North Central Missouri College Trio program, Student Support Services was recently awarded a grant to help celebrate and support students that are first-generation college attendees. Tocarra Williams, Student Support Services Program Coordinator was the writer of the grant and has already many plans to recognize first-generation students.

As a Trio program, students can qualify for the Student Support Services program by being a first-generation college student. In the grant application Tocarra states, “Receiving support to celebrate the many first-generation college students at our institution and prospective students in our community has the potential to make a significant impact.”

With the grant, Tocarra and the Student Support Services team plans to help celebrate first-generation students through recognition, presentations, cross-campus and community collaboration, and promotional pieces.

