Trenton Administrative Committee: Public’s trash becoming a problem at reservoir

Local News October 17, 2019October 17, 2019 KTTN News
Trenton, Missouri

The Trenton Administrative Committee decided to advertise for bids on items on Tuesday evening.

City Administrator Ron Urton reports bids will be sought for snow removal on the Ninth Street Bridge and for hay mowing. The Administrative Committee also decided to draft a policy on specialty signs when requested by the public.

There was also a discussion of trash at the reservoir as fishermen have been picking up other people’s trash, but they can not get it all. He says water plant crews have been picking up trash every day, especially before mowing, and it is becoming an issue.

