The City of Trenton is accepting sealed proposals for hay ground at the area around the trap/skeet range for three years.

Proposals will be accepted at City Clerk Cindy Simpson’s office at Trenton City Hall until the afternoon of November 4th at 3 o’clock. Questions should be directed to City Administrator Ron Urton at 660-359-2013.

The City of Trenton reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any irregularities in the best interest of the city.

