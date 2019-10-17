Authorities file felony charges in Livingston County following stolen vehicle investigation

Three felony counts have been filed in Livingston County against a Chillicothe man accused in an early Monday morning incident that involved a police investigation of an alleged stolen vehicle.

Fifty-five-year-old Bobby Jay Oleson has been charged with tampering with a motor vehicle in the first degree; resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony; and possession of a controlled substance/or synthetic cannabinoid. Bond was set at $25,000 cash pending Oleson’s initial appearance in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court.

In cases that involved a police investigation of items stolen from motor vehicles, 18-year-old Joshua Andrew Davis of Chillicothe faces charges of stealing a firearm or explosive weapon on October 4th as well as two other counts of felony stealing as of September 29th. His bonds total $25,000 cash. 23-year-old Melissa Lynn Davis of Chillicothe faces two counts of forgery from September 25th and 26th. Her bond is $15,000 in cash.

