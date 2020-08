A Trenton man, 30-year-old Jason Golden, was injured last night when his northbound car struck a cow on Highway 65, seven miles north of Trenton.

After impact, the car traveled off the west side of the highway, overturned, and struck a fence. Golden received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Wright Memorial Hospital.

The report noted he was not using a seat belt. The car was demolished in the Thursday night accident.

Reddit Share Pin Share 31 Shares