One dead, one life-flighted in fatal crash west of Bethany

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a crash involving three vehicles late Thursday afternoon two miles west of Bethany.

According to the Highway Patrol, 68-year-old Diane Gibson of New Hampton was pronounced dead at the scene. Receiving serious injuries was another driver, 55-year-old Lesa Gard of Bethany. She was flown by medical helicopter (LifeFlight) to the Truman Medical Center. A third driver, 28-year-old Lucas Holcomb of Albany, apparently wasn’t hurt.

The Highway Patrols’ major crash investigation team went to the scene of the wreck on Highway 136. KTTN has corrected our morning news story regarding the circumstances of the accident. Both the Holcomb pickup and the Gibson car were westbound Authorities report an eastbound sport utility vehicle driven by Gard crossed the center line. The patrol reported said the SUV hit the driver’s side of the pickup then struck the car head-on. After impact, the car went off the north side of the road and down an embankment. The other vehicles came to stops along Highway 136.

The truck received moderate damage while the other two vehicles were demolished. All drivers were using seat belts. Assisting several highway patrol troopers were the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and Bethany Police. Diane Gibson is the third traffic fatality in Harrison County this year investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Note: Story updated to correct proper vehicle crossing the centerline

