The Missouri Department of Corrections reports new cases of COVID-19 at the Chillicothe Correctional Center.

There are 220 cumulative cases among offenders, which is an increase of four since Thursday, August 6th. One hundred ninety are active, and 30 have recovered.

There are 23 cumulative staff cases at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Eleven are active, and 12 have recovered.

