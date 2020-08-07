Missouri man involved in shootout sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegal firearm

A Missouri, man who was involved in a shoot-out on Troost Avenue and subsequently convicted in a separate murder case was sentenced in federal court today for illegally possessing a firearm.

Malliek D. Haynes, 27, of Grandview was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to five years in federal prison without parole. The court ordered the federal sentence to be served consecutively to his 22-year sentence on an unrelated Jackson County, Mo., conviction for murder and armed criminal action for fatally stabbing a victim without provocation on the street in front of numerous witnesses.

On Feb. 11, 2020, Haynes pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Haynes admitted that he possessed a Smith and Wesson .40-caliber pistol when he engaged in a shootout on Troost Avenue on April 2, 2017.

According to court documents, Haynes was the instigator of the incident that began with a verbal altercation between Haynes and a group of people at the Troost Market, 8001 Troost Avenue in Kansas City. Haynes loudly proclaimed that he was “a gangster” and lifted up his shirt in a threatening manner, exposing the firearm in his waistband. After the group left the store, Haynes continued to make loud comments to other patrons and again lifted his shirt to show that he was carrying the firearm.

When Haynes left the store and walked to his car, he again engaged in a verbal altercation with the same group of individuals from before, who were now in their vehicles across the gas station parking lot. He took the firearm out of his waistband and they began to shoot at Haynes from their vehicle. Haynes began to wildly return fire, falling to the ground. During the shootout, Haynes was shot in the upper thigh.

The group drove away; Haynes got into the passenger side of his vehicle and a female companion drove him to the hospital. Officers seized the firearm from his vehicle.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Haynes has prior felony convictions for robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth W. Borgnino. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.

