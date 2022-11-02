Trenton man charged with domestic assault

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Trenton man has been charged with felony second-degree domestic assault after an incident on October 31st. The Trenton Police Department arrested 36-year-old Corey Allen Hines on November 1st.

His bond is $15,000 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and not having contact with alleged victims. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on November 8th.

Court documents accuse Hines of recklessly causing physical injury to a confidential victim by placing the person in a chokehold. The person was considered a domestic victim because Hines and the person had been in a continuing social relationship of a romantic or intimate nature and were residing together.

Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett considers Hines a prior and persistent offender, and he is punishable by a sentence to an extended term of imprisonment in that he has been convicted of two more felonies committed at different times. Court documents show he was convicted in Daviess County Circuit Court in January 2009 of possession of a controlled substance and in Livingston County Circuit Court in April 2014 of theft or stealing.