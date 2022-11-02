Spickard Parent Teacher Organization to host “Friendsgiving Meal and Auction” as fundraiser

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Spickard R-2 Parent Teacher Organization will host a Friendsgiving Meal and Auction on November 4th as a fundraiser. The event will be in the Spickard School cafeteria and gym.

Themed baskets donated by classrooms and community members and locally-donated items will be in the silent auction from 5:30 to 7 pm.

The meal will be served from 6 o’clock to 6:45. It will include pulled pork, cheesy potato casserole, corn, a hot roll, a drink, and dessert. Those attending can eat and pay what they want. Proceeds from the Friendsgiving Meal and Auction on November 4th will go toward gym updates and a stage renovation.

Event updates are to be posted on the Spickard R-2 School Facebook page.