Veterans Day programs to be held at Princeton and Mercer schools

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Princeton Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America will hold a Veterans Day program for all veterans. Veteran and Bus Driver Kenneth Stout will speak in the Princeton Elementary School gym on November 11th at 1:45.

The program will include singing by the high school choir and elementary school students, a high school band performance, and FCCLA officers speaking.

Refreshments will be served after the program at Princeton. The program is open to the public.

The North Mercer School will hold a Veterans Day program on November 10th. Any veteran who served the country is invited to the school gym at 10 o’clock. A veteran’s spouse or significant other is also invited.

The program will include music, patriotic artwork displayed around the cafeteria and gym, and student readings. Veterans will also be recognized for their service.

Lunch will be served after the program for veterans and those who they decided to bring with them.

The Veterans Day program at North Mercer is November 10th because November 11th is a teacher work day.