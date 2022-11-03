Livingston County Preservation Society presents new book featuring the history of opera houses and theatres

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Preservation Society presents a new local history book entitled “Theatres of Chillicothe, Tingles, Keen Zip, Brisk Sparkles and Romance/” by local author Kirsten Mouton.

This book covers the earliest known performances in the 1850s to the opera houses, moving pictures, and into the era of big theatres like the Ritz and Ben Bolt. Other venues of entertainment are also examined, including the old Chillicothe High School, State Industrial Home for Girls, and the Chillicothe Business College. The book is packed with old pictures, maps, and news.

The book is available on Amazon and will also be available at local events, usually at a reduced rate.

Proceeds from the sale of this book go to the Livingston County Preservation Society. For more information about this project, please email the Livingston County Preservation Society at [email protected] or visit the websiite.