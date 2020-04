The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on a technical parole violation Wednesday.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jonathon Woods’s alleged violation involved reporting and directives as well as supervision strategy. He is being held without bond and is to be returned to the Department of Corrections.

Woods was originally charged with possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle on a highway without a valid license.

