Daviess County reports second case of COVID-19

Daviess County has its second confirmed positive case of COVID-19.

The Daviess County Health Department reports the person is a county resident in isolation at home, and he or she is in regular contact with health officials. The person’s name will not be released due to HIPAA regulations.

Close contacts to the case have been notified. The health department notes if someone has not been notified, then he or she is not a close contact.

The Daviess County Health Department reports it is taking appropriate action under local, state, and federal guidelines. The public is asked to continue to follow protocols.

As of Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 4,895 COVID-19 cases and 147 deaths related to the virus in the state.

