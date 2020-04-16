Laredo Board of Aldermen approve mowing fee if city has to mow property

Local News April 16, 2020 KTTN News
Laredo Missouri Logo

The Laredo Board of Aldermen Monday evening passed an ordinance revising maintenance manager benefits. The pay is now $12.00 per hour part-time for 20 hours per week.

The board also approved changing the mowing rate for customers if the city has to mow properties. If a customer voluntarily contacts the city wanting property mowed, it will cost $35.00 per hour, which is the current rate. If there is no contact from a customer, and the city has to mow the property because of the height being more than eight inches, it will cost a $100 flat rate plus $35.00 per hour.

Post Views: 9
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News