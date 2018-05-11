Trenton man arrested in Livingston County

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports the arrest of a Trenton man early Friday morning (12:30 am) after a deputy stopped a vehicle for traffic violations.

Cox says 38-year-old Curtis Scott Wheelbarger was arrested for alleged felony while driving while suspended or revoked and possession of methamphetamine or drug paraphernalia. He is being held at the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail.

Online court information shows Wheelbarger was charged in Livingston County with felony possession of a controlled substance. His bond is $5,000 cash only.

It was determined Wheelbarger and his passenger were cleaning out their vehicle and dumping trash on the road. The passenger has cleaned up the trash and may go to court as well.

