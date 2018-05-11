Hamilton placed under “Stage Two” water restrictions

The City of Hamilton Board of Alderman has announced the City will impose Stage II water conservation restrictions effective immediately.

Hamilton city ordinance calls for the restriction to take place when the water level falls 48” below the overflow at the spillway. The water level hit the 48” mark this week so City Officials felt it prudent to implement the required restrictions given the lack of precipitation in the long-range forecast.

Hamilton water customers and businesses are reminded that all of the Stage II restrictions are mandatory and enforceable by citations and fines. These restrictions are:

1. No person shall use water to:

a. Wash any sidewalk, driveway, parking lot, patio or paved area.

b. Fill any swimming pool (the City Pool will be open)

c. Wash any vehicle, boat, airplane or any structure.

d. Control dust.

e. Flush any sewer main except to eliminate a blockage.

2. No person should water any lawns, trees, gardens or other plants except from handheld containers.

3. Commercial and business users should reduce consumption of water by 30% based upon the average consumption over the past 12 billing periods/months.

The city is also asking water users who water livestock to reduce their consumption by 30% based upon the average consumption over the past 12 billing periods/months.

City officials say they understand this may be an inconvenience, but appreciates cooperation from water customers and businesses as the city deals with the effects on the reservoir from the severe drought conditions.

Like this: Like Loading...