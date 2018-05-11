Workshop to train those growing produce to be held in Grundy County

The University of Missouri Extension will hold a workshop in Grundy County to train produce growers about food safety.

Horticulture Specialist Tim Baker says the workshop will be held on a farm between Trenton and Spickard May 24th. Growers who sell more than $25,000 of produce covered under the Food Safety Modernization Act must attend a workshop in order to comply with the law. Covered growers must be trained at a workshop by January 2020.

Tthe Food Safety Modernization Act includes rules for produce growers intended to reduce the risk of contamination from E. coli, salmonella, and other disease-causing microbes and set standards related to water quality, use of manure and compost, and worker health and hygiene.

The eight-hour workshop will cover how to identify risks, best practices to reduce risks, key parts of the Food Safety Modernization Act’s produce safety rule, and how to develop a farm food safety plan. Participants will be eligible to receive a Certificate of Course Attendance from the Association of Food and Drug Officials that verifies they have attended a course. Certificates are issued to individuals who attend the course and do not stay with the farm or organization if those individuals leave.

Registration costs $20, which includes materials and a lunch with attendance limited to the first 50 registrants.

Baker encourages anyone wanting to attend the Grundy County workshop to call the Daviess County Extension Center at 660-663-3232 to reserve a spot and receive directions to the workshop.

