Trenton man arrested in Adair County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on July 12th on two felony charges. Twenty-eight-year-old Brett Michael Woolsey was arrested in Adair County and was transported to Grundy County.

Woolsey has been charged with fraudulent use of a credit or debit device and stealing. His bond is $10,000 cash only with a special condition of North Missouri Court Services. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on July 25th.

Court documents accuse Woolsey of using a debit device, namely a Farmers State Bank debit card, in March to obtain United States currency and merchandise, knowing the device was stolen. He is also accused of appropriating a Farmers State Bank debit device without consent.

