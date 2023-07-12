Audio: Chilli Arts Opry, on July 15th, to feature Traveling Patrolman Steve Wilhoit and fiddle player Clayton Beall

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

This month’s Chilli Arts Opry will feature special guests. Doors will open at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center of Chillicothe on July 15th at 6 pm with the show starting at 7 pm.

Chillicothe Area Arts Council Administrator Mary Lou VanDeventer says one special guest will be the Traveling Patrolman, Captain Steve Wilhoit, and special guest musician, fiddle player Clayton Beall.

July 15th’s show will include area vocalists who will be accompanied by the Chilli Arts Opry Band.

VanDeventer notes she lets the vocalists choose their own songs. She suggests that they suit the opry and its band.

Community members who enjoy being on stage and are interested in being a part of the Chilli Arts Opry can call VanDeventer, and they can audition. She comments that there is a lot of talent in the area, and a lot of residents would like to be a part of the opry.

She adds that anyone who participates in the opry has to work well with others and has to be committed to the show. There are practices every week, a full rehearsal before the show, and the show itself.

VanDeventer says community members can also help with sound or volunteer to help set up or tear down for the opry.

Tickets can be purchased at the door of the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center for July 15th’s Chilli Arts Opry featuring Steve Wilhoit and Clayton Beall. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Call Mary Lou VanDeventer for more information at 660-646-1173.

