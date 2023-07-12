Court news in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court for Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three defendants in Grundy County Circuit Court waived preliminary hearings on Tuesday in the Associate Division. Their criminal cases were bound over for appearances on Thursday in Division One of the circuit court.

James Edward Jones, a resident of Chillicothe, is facing a felony charge of passing a bad check at a Trenton business. Brenda Sue Periman, from Jamesport, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanors of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while her license was revoked or suspended.

Karen Elda Jane Wilson, a Cowgill resident, is facing nine counts in Grundy County. These include charges of resisting or interfering with an arrest, hindering prosecution of a felony, leaving the scene of an accident, careless driving involving an accident, driving while intoxicated as a prior offender, and driving while revoked or suspended. Additional counts are for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to have a bicycle flag equipped on an all-terrain vehicle and an insurance violation.

In another case, Ludlow resident Wyatt Weldon Schneiderheinze pleaded guilty to the purchase or attempt to purchase liquor by a minor. As part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to six months of supervised probation. He was also ordered to donate $50 to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay the court costs of the case.

