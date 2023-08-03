Trenton man arrested after allegedly damaging Grundy County Law Enforcement Center property

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Trenton man faces charges after allegedly damaging Grundy County Law Enforcement Center property on August 1st.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 29-year-old Dustin Blake Siemer has been charged with the misdemeanors of second-degree property damage, resisting arrest, detention, or stop, and fourth-degree assault.

He posted a cash bond of $5,000, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on August 8th.

Court documents accuse Siemer of damaging a main entry door at 610 Main St., which is property owned by the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center, by pushing the door open with excessive force, springing the door frame and hinges. He allegedly resisted arrest by use of violence or physical force when Grundy County Sheriff Rodney Herring and Trenton Police Lieutenant Larry Smith were making an arrest for property damage.

Siemer is also accused of causing physical contact with an unidentified law enforcement officer knowing the person would regard such conduct as offensive or provocative.

