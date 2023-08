Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Jamesport Methodist and Baptist churches will hold a Back to School Bash on August 6th.

Jamesport Tri-County students in preschool through 12th grade can receive free school supplies at the Spillman Event Center from 4 to 6 pm.

The event will also include shoe gift certificates and a hot dog supper.

Community members can drop off supplies before the event from 2 to 4 pm on August 6th.

