Autism Resource Fair to be held in Chillicothe

Local News August 3, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Autism News Graphic
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

An autism resource fair will be held in Chillicothe. The Livingston County Health Center and Chillicothe R-2 School District will host the free event at the Calvary Baptist Church October 5th from 4:30 to 6:30.

Organizations will have booths. The organizations can answer questions about their resources and how they can benefit and support children before, during, and after an autism spectrum diagnosis.

There will also be giveaways and a light meal of hot dogs, chips, and drinks.

Anyone wanting a booth at the autism resource fair October 5th or more information should call Lori Murray at 660-646-5506.

Post Views: 38
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.