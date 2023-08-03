Autism Resource Fair to be held in Chillicothe

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An autism resource fair will be held in Chillicothe. The Livingston County Health Center and Chillicothe R-2 School District will host the free event at the Calvary Baptist Church October 5th from 4:30 to 6:30.

Organizations will have booths. The organizations can answer questions about their resources and how they can benefit and support children before, during, and after an autism spectrum diagnosis.

There will also be giveaways and a light meal of hot dogs, chips, and drinks.

Anyone wanting a booth at the autism resource fair October 5th or more information should call Lori Murray at 660-646-5506.

