Volunteers Needed: 38th Annual Chautauqua in the Park set for September 9-10, 2023 in Chillicothe

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The 38th Annual Chautauqua in the Park will take place on September 9-10, 2023, at Simpson Park in Chillicothe, Missouri. This yearly event, sponsored by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce and presented by Hedrick Medical Center, offers a wide variety of entertainment, activities, artists, crafts, and food.

Crystal Narr, Executive Director of the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce, said, “This annual event is widely attended, and we do everything within our means to ensure it goes off without a hitch. A significant factor in making that happen is having enough volunteers to cover the many different aspects of the event.”

The event requires nearly 150 volunteers throughout the weekend. There are still several spots available for community members seeking a volunteer opportunity. The Chamber has set up a simple online sign-up system, simply click or tap this link to access the form. Then, enter your email address and choose your volunteer times/duties along with your t-shirt size. Alternatively, you can call the Chamber at 660-646-4050 to reserve your spot. The deadline to sign up is Friday, August 11, 2023.

“All registered volunteers will receive a complimentary event t-shirt and an email reminder closer to the event date,” Narr stated. “We appreciate all the community support we receive for Chautauqua and hope that people will want to be a part of such a great annual tradition in Chillicothe.”

For any questions or assistance in signing up as a volunteer, call the Chillicothe Area Chamber at 660-646-4050. Volunteers under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Related