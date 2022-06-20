Trenton Light Riders chapter of the Christian Motorcycle Association to hold “Bug Run”

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Light Riders chapter of the Christian Motorcycle Association will have an event called “the Bug Run” on Saturday, July 9th which involves a ride from Chillicothe to Pershing State Park, Sumner, and Avalon before returning to Simpson Park.

Registration and bike blessing are at 10 a.m. with kick stands going up at 11 a.m. Prizes will be presented for the most bugs and the target that captures the least bugs during the ride, limit of one prize per bike. The cost is $10.00 per target and $5.00 for each additional target.

The ride starts at Simpson Park in Chillicothe and follows a route that includes Highway 36 to near Pershing State Park, south to Sumner then west of Avalon. When the riders return to Simpson Park, there will be hot dogs and chips.

The Christian Motorcyclists Association supports the “Run For the Son” and worldwide missions.

Information also is available on the Christian Motorcycle Association website or the Facebook page for Trenton Light Riders Chapter number 1153.