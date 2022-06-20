Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free canoeing and kayaking class in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free class in canoeing and kayaking from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 7, at the Litton Agri-Science Learning Center near Chillicothe. This class is for newcomers who want to learn paddling skills. The class is presented in partnership with the Grand River Family YMCA.

Adam Brandsgaard, MDC conservation educator, will demonstrate skills such as paddling techniques, entering and exiting canoes and kayaks, and safety on the water. Participants will gain the knowledge they need to enjoy canoeing or kayaking. The class will include some paddling time on the pond at the Litton Center. Participants who wish to can practice getting back on kayaks or canoes should dress accordingly, but that is not required.

This class is for participants ages 12 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. All participants must wear life jackets at all times while on the water. Registration is required. To register, visit this link.

(Photo via Missouri Department of Conservation)