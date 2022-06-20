Chillicothe woman injured in southwest Missouri crash

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Chillicothe resident was hurt late Saturday afternoon in southwest Missouri when a car overturned west of Joplin.

Thirty-year-old Roseanna Ralston of Chillicothe was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with moderate injuries. Ralston was a passenger in a car driven by 24-year-old Chad Scantlin of Galena, Kansas who was not injured.

The accident happened three miles west of Joplin on Highway 66 as the westbound car went off the right side of the road and overturned.

There was extensive damage to the vehicle and the report noted that Scantlin was wearing a seat belt but Ralston was not using a seat belt.