Trenton High School Alumni Association extends deadline

The Trenton High School Alumni Association and Foundation Trust for THS have extended the deadline to submit information for the THS Alumni News due to the late delivery of the initial letter to alums.

The deadline is now June 8th. That is also the deadline for former teachers and administrators of THS in sharing their requested information. All information and alumni dues of $15 may be sent to Post Office Box 185 in Trenton.

Those who did not receive the initial letter should contact Doctor John Holcomb or Steve Maxey to update their addresses and obtain information on this year’s reunion.

