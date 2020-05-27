Three area residents injured in single-vehicle crash

The Highway Patrol reports three area residents sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident in Ray County Tuesday afternoon.

Driver 71 year old Charles Tanner of Cowgill and passengers 52 year old Christopher Tanner and a 13 year old boy from Polo were transported to the Ray County Hospital of Richmond.

The vehicle traveled south on Rattlesnake Road when it began sliding on gravel about half of a mile north of East 212th Street. The vehicle then ran off the road and struck a fence, which caused the vehicle moderate damage.

The Patrol notes the driver and passengers wore safety devices.

