Livingston County Health Center to offer free antibody testing for COVID-19

The Livingston County Health Center of Chillicothe has announced free antibody testing for COVID-19 will be available through private appointments for adult blood draws June 1st, 10th, and 24th. Appointments will be limited to Livingston County residents at this time.

Those who already have an appointment will be asked if they would like to add the free antibody test to their blood draw. Others who wish to be tested should call the health center to schedule an appointment and provide information for the requisition required before blood can be drawn. Antibody test results indicate whether a person has been exposed to COVID-19 in the past.

Instructions will be given as to social distancing measures to be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Clients will be required to answer a few health-related questions, have their temperature taken, and wear a mask during the blood draw. Masks are available at the health center. Appointments will be spaced to keep people distanced. Private rooms will be used.

A testing event is in the works in Livingston County for active COVID-19 infections. Information will be released when plans are finalized. The community testing event will use a nasal swab test.

Contact the Livingston County Health Center to schedule an appointment for the antibody testing or more information at 646-5506.

