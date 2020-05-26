NCMC to offer free mini-class on taking online courses

North Central Missouri College will offer a free mini-class to help individuals interested in learning how to take online college courses. Four, 30-minute sessions June 8th through 11th will help introduce and navigate individuals to an online course and use technology. Each session will have an optional 30 minutes at the end for questions. Individuals can pick a day or an evening course.

The non-credit class will be conducted via NCMC’s online learning platform, Brightspace, to help familiarize individuals with the technology used, how classes are held, and receiving instruction about online student services.

The course is designed to help those who have never taken an online class, struggled in the past, or are unsure about learning from an online platform be more comfortable and confident in enrolling in for-credit online courses. Topics will include the basics of online learning, in-depth use of the learning platform, online student services, and the next steps to become a student.

Spots are limited for the free mini-class June 8th through 11th. Contact NCMC Admissions to enroll or for more information at 660-359-3948 extension 1401 or admissions@mail.ncmissouri.edu.

