Wright Memorial and Hedrick Medical Center report 934 tested for COVID-19

Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton and Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe report a combined total of 934 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 by the two facilities as of Tuesday morning. That is up by 176 tests compared to numbers announced the morning of May 18th.

Overall, Wright Memorial Hospital has tested 268 individuals, which includes 192 from Grundy County, 44 from Mercer County, and 32 from other counties. Hedrick Medical Center has tested 666, which includes 396 from Livingston County, 95 from Grundy County, 17 from Mercer County, and 158 from other counties. Results of the tests are not provided.

All patients admitted to a Saint Luke’s Health System hospital, which includes Wright Memorial and Hedrick, are tested for COVID-19. The universal inpatient COVID-19 testing approach includes patients admitted for observation and those fully admitted as inpatients. All patients scheduled for a surgery or procedure will be tested for COVID-19 at the drive thru clinic at the former Washington Street Food and Drink in Chillicothe at least 48 to 72 hours before the procedure.

Wright Memorial and Hedrick previously expanded their drive thru testing for COVID-19 to all residents in the region who meet testing criteria and are referred by a health care provider before arriving at the testing site. The drive thru site is open Monday through Friday.

